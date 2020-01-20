Biodiversity will be 2020's crisis subject
In 2020, business leaders should be developing robust strategies that to embed nature protection into their firm's operations, writes CISL's Gemma Cranston
In the corridors of multi-nationals and on the trading floors of stock exchanges there are whispers of an impending transformative shift. Nature loss, the oft-overlooked running mate of the climate...
Wireless charging for electric taxis wins £3.4m funding boost
Six month trial in Nottingham will test whether 'inductive' charging could be a viable way of providing electric cabs with power
Centrica and sonnen team up to create UK's 'most advanced' virtual power plant
Network of 100 batteries in homes across the UK will be linked via the cloud to provide demand response services to the grid
Sustainable Ventures completes third Accelerator fund
New £1m fund to enable pre-seed investments in promising green start-ups
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov