Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker
As we start this 'decade of action', as many have dubbed it, there are reasons for us optimists to feel encouraged. Businesses are seemingly falling over themselves to join the net-zero party, scrambling...
Italy and UK among Europe's fashion villains, study finds
Residents of Poland, Ireland, and France take the most sustainable approach to clothing, new research finds
Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up
The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.
Mark Carney handed COP26 climate finance role
Outgoing Bank of England Governor to advise Prime Minister on greening the global financial system as UK steps up preparation to co-host crucial UN summit