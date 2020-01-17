Business Green

Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020

John Alker, UKGBC
  • John Alker UK Green Building Council
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker

As we start this 'decade of action', as many have dubbed it, there are reasons for us optimists to feel encouraged. Businesses are seemingly falling over themselves to join the net-zero party, scrambling...

