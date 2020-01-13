Business Green

Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy

  • Molly Scott Cato, MEP
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered

Our iniquitous first-past-the-post electoral system has won the day again. Unrepresentative and disproportional, the 2019 general election has meant that yet again almost half of votes were wasted. ...

