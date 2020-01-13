Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
Our iniquitous first-past-the-post electoral system has won the day again. Unrepresentative and disproportional, the 2019 general election has meant that yet again almost half of votes were wasted. ...
More news
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
Imperial College and Mayor of London beef up plans for Centre for Climate Change Innovation
Major new clean tech hub aims to harness 'new ideas to turn the tide on climate change'
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years