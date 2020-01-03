We must leave no stone unturned in the battle to clean up our cities
More open urban data, holistic governance, and coherent strategies are needed to deliver smarter, greener cities in the 2020s, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow
I was recently at an event where someone complained that 'smart cities' was more an endless series of conferences rather than a meaningful development 'on the ground'. There is some truth in this, which...
More news
Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture