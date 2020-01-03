Business Green

We must leave no stone unturned in the battle to clean up our cities

  • Matthew Farrow, EIC
More open urban data, holistic governance, and coherent strategies are needed to deliver smarter, greener cities in the 2020s, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow

I was recently at an event where someone complained that 'smart cities' was more an endless series of conferences rather than a meaningful development 'on the ground'. There is some truth in this, which...

