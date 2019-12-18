Uniting the nation through climate action: Why the just transition could be the next big thing for Britain
Here's how to deliver a just transition across the UK, according to Nick Robins and Sophia Tickell from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
One of the few issues on which the UK's main political parties agreed in the December 2019 general election campaign was the importance of the climate emergency and the need for a transition to a net-zero...
