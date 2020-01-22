Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule

The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets

Bank of America has become the latest corporate to hit carbon neutrality, with the firm announcing yesterday it has met the target a year ahead of schedule.

At the same time, the US investment giant achieved a linked target of using 100 per cent renewable electricity, it said.

Both goals were established in 2016 with a target date of 2021. The bank said it had reached the renewables target by installing on-site solar at several of its facilities and making a series of long-term power purchase agreements, adding further solar and wind capacity.

The carbon neutrality goal was achieved by slashing emissions - with scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced by over 50 per cent since 2010 - combined with carbon offset purchases, from four non-profit projects across the US, Africa, Asia and South America, the firm said.

"We are delivering responsible growth by focusing on serving our clients, investing in our teammates, supporting the communities where we operate - and by addressing important societal priorities," said Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan.

"Being carbon neutral is core to our $300bn, 10-year environmental business initiative that is helping finance the transition to a low-carbon future."

In 2013 Bank of America committed to invest $125bn in low-carbon business activities by 2025 through its Environmental Business Initiative. In 2019, it announced it would invest a further $300bn under the initative by 2030.

However, signs this month suggest the most progressive companies are targeting even tougher targets than carbon neutrality, with Microsoft announcing it would be "carbon negative" by 2030. Environmentalists are also wary of an over-reliance on carbon offsets, which many say help combat future emissions but do not mitigate against pollution emitted today.