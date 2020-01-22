C&A owners launch Laudes Foundation in bid 'to reshape global markets'

The Foundation aims to build on C&A's work pioneering circular economy principles across the fashion industry

The family behind fashion retailer C&A yesterday launched a new foundation which it says will work with actors across business, policy, and civil society to address inequality and the climate crisis.

The Laudes Foundation aims to collaborate with investors to redirect the flow of capital to encourage better business practices, while working with the industries in which the family has expertise to tackle the challenges that stand in the way of a sustainable economy, particularly fashion and the built environment, the family said.

"Over the past five years at C&A Foundation, we have learned so much about what it takes to change an industry," Laudes CEO Leslie Johnston said in a statement. "We built networks and strengthened partnerships with the aim of creating lasting and positive change in the global fashion system. And, together with our flagship initiative Fashion for Good, we demonstrated that business and philanthropy can work successfully together to change the industry status quo."

The launch of the foundation marks a significant extension of C&A's sustainability work, which saw the company shift its focus away from a fast fashion model to pioneer a circular economy approach.

New measures included designing jeans that could either be recirculated back into industrial processes or fully composted, and awarding €1.29m to five pilot projects in a bid to boost circular economy practices within the fashion industry.

"We are proud to build on the work of C&A Foundation and be part of the growing movement to reshape global markets so that they value all people and respect nature," Johnston added.