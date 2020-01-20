GFG Alliance unveils plan for green aluminium venture

GFG Alliance is to bring its aluminium assets together into a single global entity committed to delivering carbon neutrality

Metals giant to integrate all its aluminium assets into a single business committed to delivering carbon neutrality by 2030

GFG Alliance, the industrial conglomerate owned by the Gupta family, has today announced plans to create a new global low carbon aluminium "champion" that will see the company integrate all its assets from across the aluminium value chain into a single entity.

Dubbed ALVANCE, the new venture will be headquartered in Paris and will employ over 1,700 people globally. It will be covered by GFG Alliance's company-wide pledge to become 'carbon neutral' by 2030.

The move mirrors GFG Alliance's decision last autumn to integrate all the group's steel businesses into a single global entity, Liberty Steel Group.

Announcing the move ahead of his appearance at the Choose France Summit today, Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the GFG Alliance, said ALVANCE would aim to establish itself as a "champion" for green aluminium.

"Extending our CN30target [carbon neutrality goal] to this part of the business is both a logical and necessary step in its development," he added. "Given the rise in customer demand for stronger, lighter-weight, recyclable materials, we see aluminium as a key opportunity for growth and sustainable profitability. However, we operate in an international market that's both cyclical and under competitive pressure, and so by combining our businesses, we're looking to achieve greater synergies, increase efficiencies and ensure the business is fit to meet the challenges ahead."

He also argued the commitment to develop green aluminium would give the company a "unique selling point" as it looks to meet growing demand from the automotive and industrial sectors.

ALVANCE's portfolio includes Europe's largest aluminium smelter in Dunkerque, the UK's only remaining aluminium smelter at Fort William in Scotland, and a number of French automotive component manufacturers.

The company has also conditionally agreed to acquire Belgium's Duffel aluminium rolling facilities and is participating in an approval process with the European Commission's competition team.

The group said it is well positioned to accelerate the development of a low carbon aluminium supply chain given it already exploits low carbon power sources, with its Fort William smelter powered by GFG Alliance's nearby hydro-electric station and the Dunkerque smelter powered using France's predominantly nuclear and hydro-electric fuelled power grid.

Arnaud de Weert, ALVANCE chief executive, said the new venture aims to be "at the vanguard of sustainable production of materials that will help the automotive and other sectors deliver lighter, greener, more efficient products".