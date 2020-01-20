Sustainable Ventures completes third Accelerator fund

Sustainable Ventures has enjoyed success as an investor in a range of clean tech start-ups, including energy storage pioneer Powervault | Credit: Powervault

New £1m fund to enable pre-seed investments in promising green start-ups

Leading green investment outfit Sustainable Ventures has completed its third Accelerator Fund, raising £1m to invest in "the UK's most promising sustainability start-ups".

The new fund, which completed late last week, builds on two previous Accelerator Funds that have invested in 15 companies from across the clean tech sector, including energy, agritech and food, mobility, building tech and circular economy businesses.

The fund-raise took advantage of a crowdfunding model, bringing together angel investors, high net worth individuals, and retail investors with investments starting from as little as £100.

The company is now seeking to invest up to £150,000 each in promising clean tech companies, offering a "high touch" one-year support programme of expert mentorship, network introductions, fundraising support, and growth services to the cohort as part of the package in a bid to reduce start-up failure rates and increase investor returns.

Sustainable Ventures is hoping for a repeat of the success it has enjoyed in backing a number of relatively high profile clean tech start-ups, such as car sharing pioneer E-car Club and energy storage specialist Powervault.

"Our success in the venture development space with E-car Club and Powervault over the last eight years has exemplified how sustainability has moved from niche to mainstream, as resource economics fundamentally change how industries work," said Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder and CEO of Sustainable Ventures. He added that the number of sustainable companies operating in the UK has "grown massively" along with investor sentiment. "We can feel the impact of this new trend in our deal-flow which has grown dramatically since we started," he said.

Since the launch of the first Accelerator Fund in 2017, Sustainable Ventures has demonstrated an average four-fold uplift in its portfolio companies based on the valuation of follow-on funding rounds, the company said.

In addition, it has helped to secure around £15m in further funding for the seed-stage companies it has backed through the first two funds.