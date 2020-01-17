Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030

The Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF has committed to become operationally net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2030.

The move means the fund will look to achieve an average energy use intensity across the portfolio that corresponds to targets set by the UK Green Building Council.

According to fund manager Ainslie McLennan, the goal will be applied to all buildings owned by the portfolio in 2030, excluding those owned for less than three years.

She said: "Residual landlord electricity consumption is to be provided by a renewable power purchase agreement. The fund's renewable energy agreement will also be offered to all tenants. Carbon offsets will be purchased for all residual gas consumption.

"Our further commitment is that by 2035 all buildings that have been owned by the fund for more than five years will meet the net zero carbon definition as set by the UK Green Building Council."

The group said sustainability has been a major focus and driver or returns for the fund since 2012, when its first on-site renewable energy system was installed.

Roxana Isaiu, director real estate at GRESB, added: "The Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF has taken part in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) since 2013. Over that time, its score has increased by 102 per cent and it is now a 4-star fund, outperforming both the GRESB average and its peer group average.

"We encourage and support efforts by the real estate industry to achieve net zero carbon and are delighted to see the Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF showing leadership by making this commitment."

Progress of the fund's approach to achieving operational net zero carbon is being assessed on an ongoing basis by a recognised independent body, Janus Henderson said.

This article first appeared at Investment Week