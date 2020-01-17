Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s

Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s

The global market for green bonds continues to go from strength to strength, achieving yet another annual issuance record of almost $255bn in 2019 as analysts set their sights on further rapid growth around the world over the coming decade.

The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) this week confirmed annual green bond and loan issuance for the 2019 calendar year reached a tally of $245.9bn, a rise of almost 50 per cent on the previous year's final figure of $171bn.

The new global record surpasses expectations from a year ago, when the non-profit forecast 2019 green bonds issuance of between $230-250bn.

The CBI is now forecasting even further growth over the coming year, tipping the sector to reach $350-$400bn. It now expects global annual issuance to break the $1tr mark in the early 2020s.

"2019 results and 2020 estimates bring the vital international milestone of $1tr in annual green investment by 2021/2022 into sight," said Sean Kidney, CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative. "Acceleration into trillions of annual investments to support transition, adaptation and resilience must become the hallmark of the new decade."

The largest international green bond market remains the EU, where $107.7bn were issued last year, while the US hit the top of the national rankings with just over $50bn, followed by China at just over $30bn. Collectively, the EU, US, and China accounted for 73.5 per cent of the market last year, according to CBI.

In third place nationally was France on $29.5bn, while the remaining top 10 national spots for 2019 issuances were filled out by Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Italy, Canada, and Spain.

Clean energy dominated the use of green bond proceeds last year accounting for 31.5 per cent of activity. Low carbon buildings and low carbon transport came in second and third place, accounting for 29 per cent and 20 per cent of the market, respectively. Water projects benefitted from nine per cent of green bond proceeds, with land use and waste both taking 3.5 per cent of the total, CBI said.

The amount of green bonds and loans certified by CBI also hit a new record in 2019 of just under $40bn by volume, which the non-profit said reflected an acceleration of green issuers demonstrating international market best practice. Cumulatively, CBI-certified bonds passed the $100bn milestone last month.

Despite rapid growth and bullish predictions for the market, however, a major realignment of investment strategies across both public and private sectors is still required in order to hit the first $1tr of annual issuances globally in the coming years, Kidney warned.

"We need multiple sovereign green issuances by governments; decisive action from central banks and regulators, institutional investors de-risking and realigning investment strategies towards zero-carbon; banks and insurers greening their portfolios; and global corporations committing to the Paris goals and TCFD [Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures]," he said. "These will be the signs of market maturation and the financial sector driving capital re-allocation in the 2020s to face the climate emergency."