Mark Carney handed COP26 climate finance role

Outgoing Bank of England Governor to advise Prime Minister on greening the global financial system as UK steps up preparation to co-host crucial UN summit

Mark Carney has been handed a top advisory post for the crucial UN Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year, taking up a role that will see the outgoing Bank of England Governor continue to make the case for harnessing financial markets to help combat the climate crisis.

Carney, who steps down from the UK's central bank this month after more than six years at the helm, was confirmed as the Prime Minister's official Finance Advisor for COP26 earlier today after meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street.

Number 10 said the Canadian economist would help the government mobilise ambitious action from across the global financial system ahead of the Summit in November, which the UK is co-hosting alongside Italy.

Johnson hailed Carney - who has been a leading proponent on the world stage of reforms that would push companies and investors to take greater account of the financial risks posed by climate change - as "an invaluable addition to the COP26 team".

"His expertise will help the UK to lead in mobilising businesses and investors to support our net zero revolution," Johnson said. "Hosting COP26 in Glasgow will be a golden opportunity for the UK and the global community as we push for as many countries as possible to follow our lead and commit to ending their contribution to climate change by 2050."

Under Carney's tenure as Governor, the Bank of England was the first central bank in the world to work on the implications climate change could have for the financial system. He repeatedly warned companies and investors that they face a complex web of risks as a result of climate impacts and the transition to a cleaner economy. As such he has called for enhanced reporting of climate risks by both listed companies and investors, primarily through his work with the international Financial Stability Board and its Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which put forward a series of recommendations on corporate climate reporting

He also called for more advanced stress testing of climate-related scenarios and in 2021 the Bank of England is planning to 'stress test' the resilience of large British banks and insurers against the economic threats posed by climate change and the low carbon transition.

Carney said he was "honoured" to take on the COP26 role, which he will carry out alongside his new post as UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance that was announced last month.

"The combination of these critical meetings and the UK's global leadership in financial services provides a unique opportunity to address climate change by transforming the financial system," he said. "To seize it, all financial decisions need to take into account the risks from climate change and the opportunities from the transition to a net zero economy. The UK has a plan to do just that, and I look forward to working with the private sector, HM government, the Bank of England and all stakeholders to help make this promise of sustainable finance a reality."

More than 30,000 people, including world leaders, diplomats, campaigners, and business figures, are expected to descend on Glasgow for the UN climate summit in November, at which countries are expected to come forward with enhanced plans to slash their emissions.

COP26 President Claire O'Neill said Carney's appointment was a "huge boost" to efforts to mobilise green investment across the global financial system and help companies and investors to acelerate the transition to net zero.

"I'm looking forward to working with Mr Carney as November approaches and I hope together we can influence real change in the finance sector," she said.

However, Carney's appointment comes on the same day as new data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance confirmed global clean energy investment only inched up one per cent last year.