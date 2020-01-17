Italy and UK among Europe's fashion villains, study finds

Residents of Poland, Ireland, and France take the most sustainable approach to clothing, new research finds

Italy ranks as the worst textile polluter in Europe, new research from sustainable fashion brand LABFRESH has found, with the UK coming not far behind in fourth place.

The study gathered data on a range of indicators, including the total amount of textile waste, spending on new clothing per person, and yearly exports of worn clothing, to rank European nations based on the sustainability of their fashion industries.

Italy was branded the biggest polluter, with the country producing 466 tonnes of textile waste every year.

Italians also spend a proportionately large amount on new clothing each year, at £920 per person.

The UK did not fare much better, coming in as the fourth worst offender, although its total textile waste is less than half that of Italy, at 206 tonnes per year. Brits spend a similar annual sum on clothing to their Italian counterparts, at £980 - despite the country's GDP per capita being 25 per cent higher.

In contrast, a Mediterranean nation also produces the least textile waste, with Spain discarding just under 99 tonnes of textiles a year. That's 2.1kg per person, compared to the UK's 3.1kg.

Of the 3.1kg of annual textile waste each Briton produces, only 0.3kg are recycled and 0.4kg are reused, the study found. However, 0.8kg are incinerated and 1.7kg are disposed of in landfill.

Only Austrians spend more a year on clothes than Brits, totalling £1,082 per person.

The study also looks at where the clothing industry has the greatest share of gross domestic product (GDP). The UK came in third, at 3.1 per cent. Portugal claimed first place, at 4.1 per cent.

LABFRESH's research comes amidst a raft of negative publicity around the environmental impact of European fashion industry. A study in November found fashion constitutes the continent's fourth largest source of environmental pressure, with the production and handling of clothing producing 1.3 tonnes of primary raw materials and 104 cubic metres of water per person in 2017. Much of this impact was effectively exported beyond Europe's borders thanks to the sector's global supply chains.

The report also underscored the damage caused by the rise of fast fashion. Over the last decade, globalised production systems have pushed the cost of textiles down below the rate of inflation. In response to falling costs, the volume of clothing bought by EU citizens soared by 40 per cent between 1996 and 2012. Over half of this clothing ends up in landfill once it is discarded.

LABFRESH is one of a new breed of fashion firms seeking to take a more sustainable approach. Started by former Maersk employee Kasper Brandi Petersen, it uses molecular technology to make stain- and odour-repellent business and casual shirts that can be worn and washed repeatedly.

"The concept of LABFRESH is based on new technologies and materials from the textile industry to keep clothes clean and fresh for a lifetime," Petersen said. "Many great inventions come from Germany and Switzerland in particular, but, for some reason, the fashion industry often ignores them. We, on the other hand, believe that we can only cope with the enormous amount of textile waste, if the industry continues to develop".