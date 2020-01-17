Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up

Arrival's first product is an electric van that will focus on urban delivery. Credit: Arrival

The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.

South Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia have invested £85m in electric van maker Arrival, making the electric vehicle (EV) innovator one of the UK's most valuable start-ups, the firms announced yesterday.

The investment grants the Korean firms access to Arrival's manufacturing technology, including its scalable 'skateboard' platform, which combines standard auto components commonly found under the bonnet into a flat chassis.

The approach is to be used to develop vans for logistics and fleet operations, as well as products geared towards on-demand ride-hailing and shuttle service companies, the firms said.

"The eco-friendly vehicle market in Europe is expected to grow rapidly due to the introduction of further environmental regulations," said Hyundai President Albert Biermann. "Through the joint development of electric commercial vehicles with Arrival, we will be able to gain a competitive advantage and progressively establish our leadership in the global eco-friendly vehicle market, with Europe at the forefront."

The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in EV and mobility services. Nicknamed Plan S, it contained plans for a bespoke EV to be launched next year as part of efforts to deliver 11 EV models by 2025.

Arrival launched in 2015 but had largely remained under the radar until today's announcement. The investment is to fund the next stage of the firm's development as it prepares to scale up production of an electric van, the Gen2.0-EV, which will be targeted at the fast-expanding urban delivery sector. Technical details have not been confirmed, but it is believed to have a range of 300 miles and is expected to be priced from £35,000 when it enters production in 2021.

"Arrival has created a game changing product category - Generation 2 Electric Vehicles," said Arrival's CEO Denis Sverdlov. "Hyundai and Kia make world-class vehicles with uncompromising quality. This strategic partnership will empower our companies to scale Generation 2 Electric Vehicles globally."

The cash injection bucks recent downward trends for the UK car industry, which experienced its worst period of decline since 2001 through the first half of last year and faces a series of major closures. Ford's engine plant in Bridgend is set to shut by September, while Honda's Swindon factory is earmarked for closure in 2021.

Conversely, the announcement comes as new research reveals that the popularity of electric vehicles is soaring in the UK, with 46 per cent of UK adults saying they would consider or have actively considered buying an EV.

Currently, just two per cent of UK adults currently own an electric vehicle. But the survey from green energy provider Pure Planet found that more than a fifth are more likely to buy an EV now than they were last year.