'This is not playing games': BBC plans year of climate coverage

The BBC's new campaign, Our Planet Matters, promises to beef up the corporation's coverage of the clkimate crisis

The BBC is dedicating a year-long series of programmes to explaining and exploring the climate crisis, the broadcaster announced this morning, encompassing news, documentaries, debates, and a monthly Climate Check from BBC Weather.

Digital, TV, and radio outlets will all take part in the project, subbed 'Our Planet Matters'.

David Attenborough will spearhead the initiative with an hour-long documentary named Extinction: The Facts, examining the fragile state of the natural world.

"We have to realise that this is not playing games," Attenborough told BBC News in an interview to launch the project. "This is an urgent problem that has to be solved and, what's more, we know how to do it."

BBC correspondents will report on climate impacts across the globe, with chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt travelling with scientists to the remote Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, the BBC said.

Presenter Ade Adepitan will front a three-part documentary series for BBC Two, visiting countries on the frontline of climate change. Radio 4 will air a show named The Environment in 10 Objects, with each episode examining the environmental impact of one household item.

A weekly podcast on the World Service will also look at climate change from a range of scientific, business and policy perspectives.

Online, the BBC will produce new explainers, interactive tools, and guides to illuminate key concepts and analyse environmental shifts and climate-related events.

In the summer, the BBC will host a climate debate, while in November it will cover the build-up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The project builds on the BBC's Greener Broadcasting strategy, published in 2018, which aimed to make the media giant a "model of sustainable broadcasting" by commissioning more climate-related content and cutting carbon emissions.

That strategy came following criticism that the broadcaster had underplayed climate change and granted climate deniers unwarranted airtime.

According to the BBC Press Office, the corporation reduced its carbon footprint by 78 per cent last year by purchasing renewable electricity to match that used at major sites, and is on track to remove all single-use plastics by the end of the year.

However, little progress has been made on reducing its energy usage, which it has pledged to cut by 10 per cent by 2022.