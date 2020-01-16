Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal

Decarbonising air transport is expected to be especially challenging as passenger numbers soar through coming decades

Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

United Arab Emirates' national airline Etihad yesterday announced ambitious targets to halve its 2019 emissions by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Etihad said it will collaborate with industry partners on new low-carbon flight technologies and adopt a "comprehensive" programme of carbon offsets as part of its efforts to reach net zero emissions.

CEO Tony Douglas said Etihad would play an "active role" in helping to decarbonise the aviation industry and tackle the huge technical challenges the sector faces as it seeks to develop net zero emission operating models.

"Airlines have attracted significant scrutiny in the global discussion of the environment, and our collective challenge as a fast-growing industry is to deliver meaningful initiatives which can quickly help to contain and reduce carbon emissions," he said.

The aviation industry is expected to experience rapid growth as the ranks of global middle class consumers swell. The International Air Transport Association predicts the number of passenger journeys will more than double within 20 years, from 4.5 billion in 2019 to an estimated nine billion by the late 2030s.

As such, the sector is under intense pressure to curb its greenhouse emissions and will soon to be cuject to a global UN-backed offsetting scheme known as CORSIA.

In response airlines and aerospace companies have stepped up investment in emerguing clean technologies.

For example, Etihad has invested in the development of sustainable aviation fuels, and bought more efficient planes such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Meanwhile, rival operators such as BA and Quantas have recently set their own net zero targets.

However, campaigners have warned such targets will be extremely challenging to meet and have called on policymakers and operators to also bck measures to curb demand for aviation.