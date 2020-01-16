'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions

Shoppers will be able to refill their own containers of both own-brand Asda products and a range of household brands

Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store

Supermarket giant Asda is preparing to transform a store in Leeds into a "test and learn" sustainable retail hub that will encourage shoppers to reuse and recycle, the company announced today.

Following in the footsteps of Waitrose's 'Unpacked' pilot scheme, shoppers will be able to fill up their own containers with products such as Asda's own-brand coffee, rice and pasta, the supermarket said.

The firm has also coordinated with well-known brands so customers will be able to use refill pots for Kellogg's cereals, such as Coco Pops and Rice Krispies, and Unilever's PG Tips.

In addition to refill stations, the store will include a "naked florist" offering plastic-free flowers, and is to sell loose produce items such as cucumbers and mushrooms in a bid to cut down on plastic packaging waste.

A range of new recycling facilities throughout the store will also aim to encourage customers to return used packaging including plastic bottles, cans, and hangers, the firm added.

The re-vamped store is due to open in May, with the trials set to last at least three months before a decision is made on whether to roll out the approach to other stores.

The initiative is Asda's latest effort reduce the amount of plastic it uses. The firm claims to have removed 8,000 tonnes of its own brand packaging since 2018, and has pledged to make almost a third of plastic packaging from recycled sources by the end of 2020.

It has also committed to reducing plastic use by 15 per cent by February 2021, and to make all its packaging 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.

However, the retail behemoth has some catching up to do, according to researchers at Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigations Agency, who ranked it ninth out of the UK's 10 biggest supermarkets in cutting plastic use in analysis published late last year.