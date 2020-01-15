Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan

Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments

The government has insisted it remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, despite plans announced yesterday to undertake a controversial review of Air Passenger Duty (APD).

The review, which will also consider wider regional transport connectivity, forms part of a rescue deal for regional airline Flybe that was announced yesterday evening.

Ahead of the Budget in March, the Treasury said it would be reviewing APD - which currently stands at £26 for a return flight between UK airports - so as to "ensure regional connectivity is strengthened while meeting the UK's climate change commitments to meet net zero by 2050".

Last week Chancellor Sajid Javid promised to "prioritise" action on the environment in his March budget, but many green commentators fear plans to review APD would have the opposite effect by encouraging more people to fly over taking the train.

The move to review APD forms part of a package of measures agreed by ministers that will reportedly see Flybe receive a short-term deferral on its £106m APD bill and an emergency cash injection from its owners to carry it through a cash flow crisis.



"Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe's shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that UK regions remain connected," said Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom. "This will be welcome news for Flybe's staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future."

However, proposals to cut - or even eliminate - APD on domestic flights has angered environmental groups, which argue consumers should be discouraged from short haul flying due to its high carbon impact.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock enraged activists even further this morning when he was asked during a Radio 5 Live interview whether people should stop taking domestic flights because of climate change. He responded: "Nope. I think connectivity around the country is incredibly important."

Greenpeace chief scientist Doug Parr yesterday said the government "cannot claim to be a global leader on tackling the climate emergency one day, then making the most carbon intensive kind of travel cheaper the next".

The government, meanwhile, said the APD probe would form part of a wider review into regional transport connectivity across the UK "to ensure all nations and regions of the UK have the domestic transport connections local communities rely on - including regional airports".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the "urgent review" would "look at all the options that we have to make sure our airports can continue to play an important role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and greening aviation across the country".

Chancellor Sajid Javid added that the reviews would "help level up the economy". "They will ensure that regional connections not only continue but flourish in the years to come - so that every nation and region can fulfil its potential," he said.

Flybe is responsible for more than half of the UK's domestic flights outside London, ferrying around eight million passengers each year from airports in Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Belfast City, Cardiff, and Aberdeen to elsewhere in the UK and Europe. The airline described yesterday's rescue package as a "positive outcome" that would allow it to continue operating as normal.

The APD review will broadly come as welcome news for the airline industry, with trade body Airlines UK having long lobbied against the APD for saddling domestic operators with additional passenger disincentives compared to international flights. Yesterday it slammed APD as "ruinously high and uncompetitive", and suggested aviation emissions should be tackled on an international basis.

But Labour's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnel warned a tax cut across the industry was "not the way forward" and that environmental impacts should be given greater consideration.

Bailing out Flybe by means of a tax cut across the industry is not the way forward. Working with the company and unions the government should look at targeted assistance to support routes and jobs, judged on economic, environmental and social grounds. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, rival airlines are angered today that Flybe appears to have been singled out for special treatment. In a furious intervention Willie Walsh, the retiring CEO of rival airline group IAG, slammed the rescue package as "a blatant misuse of public funds" in a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, according to widespread reports.

"Prior to the acquisition of Flybe by the consortium which includes Virgin/Delta, Flybe argued for tax payers to fund its operations by subsidising regional routes," Walsh reportedly wrote. "Virgin/Delta now want the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline. This is a blatant misuse of public funds. Flybe's precarious situation makes a mockery of the promises the airline, its shareholders and Heathrow have made about the expansion of regional flights if a third runway is built."