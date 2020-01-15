Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking

The bushfires in Australia have been a very visible sign of the climate emergency in recent months | Credit: John Carnemolla

For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals

Experts and world leaders have woken up to the climate threat, with this year's Global Risk Report 2020 from the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the first time ranking climate and environmental issues as the top five threats facing the world.

Marking a sharp uptick in concern compared to previous years, the influential annual survey of 750 experts and leaders named extreme weather, climate action failure, natural disasters, biodiversity loss, and human-made environmental disasters as the top five risks in terms of likelihood facing the world over the next 10 years.

Likewise, the top risks in terms of impact saw climate action failure top the rankings, followed by weapons of mass destruction, biodiversity loss, extreme weather, and water crisis.

Environmental threats have topped the influential ranking for the past three years in a row, but the 2020 edition marks the first time climate threats have clustered so starkly at the top of the list. The report is released just days before world leaders, financiers, and CEOs gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum, which many are viewing this year as an opportunity to thrash out the financial world's approach to the climate crisis.

The high profile summit comes after the European Commission yesterday unveiled sweeping plans to mobilise €1tr of investment in the net zero transition over the next decade.

Speaking this morning, WEF President Borge Brende said the impacts of climate change - and the financial threat they pose - are becoming harder to ignore.

"The planet is heating, the ice is melting, and we see that the library of species are on fire," he said. "We have to take this really seriously. We have to change our approach, because the cost of impact today far exceeds the cost of action."

However, in further evidence of the challenge green issues face when trying to secure the attention of political and business leaders, the environment did not feature as highly when people were asked about the most pressing threats facing the world in 2020. For the coming year, the biggest risks were named as 'economic confrontation' and 'domestic political polarization', in light of the US-China trade war and the rise of populist and far right leaders in a host of nations around the world.

Brende warned these looming issues could stymie the global response to climate change. "The challenge is that we are not unlocking the necessary investments," he said. "Because of a polarised world we are not able to agree on the measures to put a price on emissions."

For the first time this year the WEF also surveyed more than 200 'young' people born after 1980, who are part of the organisation's Global Shapers Community, to take the pulse of the next generation of leaders. They ranked environmental risk higher than other respondents, both in the short and long-term.

The report follows an extraordinary year for climate change, with an uprising of climate activisim spearheaded by young people further amplified by the increasing severity of climate impacts, such as the wildfires rampaging through Australia, floodwater submerging Jakarta, and severe drought threatening livelihoods in Africa.

Yet the rising awareness of the climate threat sparked limited action at a meeting of world leaders in Spain in December, with the UN's COP25 talks tipping into chaos as laggard countries emboldened by US antipathy to climate action obstructed key decisions. Many urging faster action to cut emissions are now pinning their hopes on the diplomatic prowess of the UK and Italy, which are co-hosting the next round of talks later this year in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg will be urging powerful leaders in the world of finance to do more when she attends Davos next week. Delegates are expected to spend the conference debating how to stem the erosion of international solidarity, in the hope of rebuilding the international consensus around bolder action on issues such as climate action.