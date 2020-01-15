Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal

Pharmaceutical firm Takeda has announced a new target to be carbon neutral by 2040

The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda will strive to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2040, the firm announced yesterday, as part of a raft of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals unveiled at the 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Takeda, which owns a portfolio of 14 global brands, intends to pursue a three-fold strategy to eliminate its carbon footprint by slashing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, working with suppliers to significantly reduce their emissions, and addressing remaining emissions through verified carbon offsets.

As part of the the new strategy the company aims to reduce emissions by 40 per cent from 2016 levels by 2025 through a combination of renewable energy purchases, including large-scale power purchase agreements, and an aggressive internal energy management program.

The new environmental commitments were detailed yesterday by CEO Christophe Weber, who unveiled the plans at the conference in San Francisco.

"Our commitment to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients worldwide continues as we expand our global brands and advance our next-generation pipeline, driving sustainable growth," Weber said.

"We also recognise that supporting our patients means we must commit to work on behalf of the broader global community - and one way to do this is by accelerating our environmental efforts."

Takeda, which specialises in treatments in the fields of oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, and gastroenterology, details its progress towards its ESG goals in annual Sustainable Value Reports. Its 2019 report outlines how the firm has already met its 2020 environmental goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 33.7 per cent compared to 2005 levels.