Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025

Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years

The Wates Group, one of the UK's largest family-owned construction, property services, and development companies, has today announced plans to eliminate waste and achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2025.

It said the goals, alongside a promise to ensure all its operations have a "positive impact on nature", will ensure it does "zero harm" to the environment from the middle of this decade.

The pledge puts it well ahead of government targets to cut the carbon impact of the building industry, which will not be forced to deliver new 'net zero' homes until at least 2025. Emissions from the construction and operation of the UK's built environment account for about 45 per cent of total UK carbon emissions.

"Our industry has made and continues to make an unhelpful contribution to the global climate crisis," said Wates Group CEO David Allen. "We have a responsibility to reduce and eventually to reverse the impact we're having on our planet and are determined that everyone in the Wates Group will do what is necessary to make a real and lasting difference."

The Wates Group has been responsible for a host of major development projects across the UK, including the extension of the Victoria & Albert Museum completed in 2017.

To reach net zero emissions within five years, it promised to switch its fleet to electric vehicles, eliminate single-use plastic from its operations and supply chains, invest in sustainable building techniques, train staff in sustainable practices, plant 5,000 trees a year, and ensure all sites deliver at least one 'nature enhancement' project.

The firm said it will use 2020 to focus on raising awareness, education, and engagement with the new goals among staff and customers, as well as collecting data so as to set accurate benchmarks for monitoring progress towards the targets.

It added that it plans to use expertise in changing staff behaviour gathered during a drive to improve health and safety at the firm - which led to a 70 per cent drop in accidents over five years - to build enthusiasm for slashing waste and carbon emissions.