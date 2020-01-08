Impossible pork and food from thin air join the latest meat substitute innovations

Plant-based meat alternatives continue to grow in popularity, driving innovation from California to Finland

The race to create effective meat substitutes continues to pick up pace, with the launch of a new 'pork alternative' and attempts by Finnish scientists to create protein "from thin air."

Californian startup Impossible Foods unveiled a new plant-based pork substitute at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday, dishing up samples in recipes from Numbing Meatballs to Pork Dan Dan Noodles and Pork Banh Mi.

The porcine substitute builds on the firm's Impossible Burger, which has enjoyed huge success since entering mass production in 2017. Impossible pork is based on the same ingredients, primarily heme, a protein cultivated from soybean roots that mimics the texture of meat and ensures the product is gluten- and antibiotic-free.

The fast-expanding alternative meat sector has been hailed by its supporters as a critical component of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The global livestock industry produces more greenhouse gas emissions than all cars, planes, trains, and ships combined and climate scientists have repeatedly emphasised the urgency of slashing meat-related emissions. An IPCC report on land-use published last year warned that efforts to meet the world's climate goals will fail without a transformation in food production that manages to slash emissions across the industry.

Speaking at CES Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown called conventional meat production "a ridiculous technology for food", arguing it was fuelling "the two biggest threats humanity has ever faced, which is catastrophic climate change and a catastrophic meltdown in biodiversity".

Among the first tasters of the new pork alternative was Verge deputy editor Elizabeth Lopatto, whose review was lukewarm. "It was... fine?" she wrote. "The fake meat was a little spongy; my favorites were the meatballs and the noodles." Lopatto acknowledged though that, as a long-term vegetarian, she is probably not part of the product's key target market. "This product seems like it's aimed at people who are thinking about reducing their meat consumption and are nervous about taking the plunge," she said.

Still, even if some lifelong vegetarians are not seduced by the prospect of pork alternatives, there is still a substantial market for the product to target. Pork is the most consumed meat on the planet, accounting for 36 per cent of global meat intake. With 21 per cent of Britains claiming to be "flexitarian" - principally vegetarian but allowing themselves the occasional meat-based meal - Impossible Pork has plenty of potential customers. Indeed, huge growth is anticipated for plant-based meat alternatives, with a report last year predicting 35 per cent of all meat will be cultured and 25 per cent will be vegan replacements by 2040.

Another approach currently being developed in Finland has this week claimed to produce protein "from thin air". Start up Solar Foods uses carbon dioxide taken from the air to manufacture a single-celled protein called Solein, combining the compound with minerals and hydrogen separated from water by electrolysis.

The technology is the subject of a documentary fronted by journalist and campaigner George Monbiot, Apocalypse Cow, which will broadcast on Channel 4 this evening.

No retail date for Impossible's new pork products has yet been announced. However, fans in the US can get a taste from next week, when Burger King launches a new Croissan'wich featuring Impossible Sausage. The product aims to build on the success of the Impossible Whopper, which hit UK stores last week, six months after launching in the US.