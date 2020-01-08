Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges

MPs should be dining on more climate friendly food in the House of Commons, according to Green Party

House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas

MPs in Westminster should be dining on more environmentally-friendly food, according to Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who has today called on the House of Commons' catering services team to offer more sustainable menus that would help politicians play their part in tackling the climate crisis.

The Green Party's sole MP has written to the House of Commons' catering services team asking them to reverse their "disappointing" decision last year to drop out of Food for Life scheme, and to reduce meat and dairy offerings on their menus.

The Food For Life programme works with public organisations such as schools and hospitals to promote locally sourced, ethical and more environmentally-conscious ingredients, and Lucas claims the House of Commons "paradoxically" left the programme "at the very moment" Parliament voted to declare a climate and environment emergency last year.

She is also calling on the catering services team to adopt food sector recommendations set out in the Eating Better roadmap, which was launched in Westminster last summer and sets out a range of steps to halve meat and dairy consumption by focusing menus on fewer and better quality animal products.

The roadmap was developed by the Eating Batter Alliance, which aims to shift eating habits and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the UK agriculture sector, arguing that reducing meat consumption would benefit the environment, health, animal welfare, and land use.

"The catering service has done a lot of good work on sustainable sourcing, but now is the time to ramp that up," said Lucas. "The public sector can and should be leading the way on climate and nature-friendly diets - showing how consuming less-but-better meat and dairy supports British farmers and farming and would contribute proactively to an agro-ecological transition."

It comes as a separate YouGov poll today indicates 92 per cent of the public believe farmers should do more to take action to tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

The House of Commons was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. Its catering services team has made some moves to improve its environmental footprint in recent months. For example, last year it introduced a 25 levy on disposable coffee cups which led to a near 75 per cent drop in waste without harming sales.

However, Lucas said the coffee cup levy showed Parliament could lead the way in environmental sustainability and it was "now time to show the same leadership in the rest of the catering services".

Her intervention comes as a raft of High Street food retailers have sought to cash in on the 'Veganuary' trend, launching a range of new plant-based products to satisfy the appetites of the hundreds of thousands of consumers expected to give up meat and dairy for the month.

Among many new launches, Gregg's is now offering a vegan steak bake, Costa has a new vegan toastie, and Pret-a-Manger's croissants have undergone a vegan makeover.