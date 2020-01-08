Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month

Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021

The government is planning to bring an "updated" version of its Agriculture Bill back to Parliament this month, with the aim of passing landmark legislation by the Spring that will overhaul England's system of farming subsidies.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference today, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said the government is working "as quickly as it can" to pass the legislation, which will usher in "one of the most important environmental reforms for 40 years".

The Agriculture Bill rips up the EU's subsidy scheme known as the Common Agricultural Policy, which has been heavily criticised for primarily rewarding farmers simply for owning land rather than managing it in an environmentally beneficial way. Instead, the legislation would introduce a new system of payments for farmers based on their contribution to 'public goods' such as increasing biodiversity, improving soil quality, or enhancing flood resilience on the land they manage.

Passing the Agriculture Bill before the summer would allow the government to stick to its timetable of launching the first pilot payments under the new Environmental Land Management (ELM) system in 2021. The government's sizeable majority following last month's the general election means the legislation is expected to pass.

"The process we are about to embark on will, I hope, provide an example to others around the world of what can be achieved if we rethink how we manage the land and produce our food," Villiers said. "We have the potential to create a virtuous circle between agriculture, tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity, and securing investment in our rural economy."

The Agriculture Bill was first introduced to Parliament in September 2018, but the political deadlock over Brexit and the ensuing general election stalled its progress. Villiers said the Bill presented this month will feature the same unchanged "fundamentals" as previous versions, but will also contain new measures targeting food security and data transparency for farmers.

Villiers also announced a consultation on tree planting will be launched in the Spring, on the back of the Conservative Party's manifesto promise to plant 30 million trees a year until 2024.

In related news, Treasury Minister Simon Clarke yesterday confirmed the government's strategy for reaching net zero emissions in key sectors such as housing and industry will be released "later this year", while the Treasury review into funding the net zero transition will be released in the autumn.

"The government takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously," Clarke told the Commons yesterday. "The Prime Minister has established a new Cabinet committee on climate change for this very reason."

However, opposition MPs condemned the timetable, arguing fresh plans should be released earlier given the urgency of the climate crisis.

"While the world is waking up to the dangers of climate change, this Tory government is still on holiday," said the Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Wera Hobhouse. "Without a proper plan of how to get to net zero, the Conservative's pledges are empty."

The new plans raise the prospects of the new plans being released ahead of the crucial COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, but suggest the government will face a tight deadline to set out its proposals ahead of the hugh profile meeting.