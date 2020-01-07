Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third

A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues

Scottish farmers could "comfortably" slash their emissions by more than a third over the next 25 years by focusing solely on farm-level measures such as fertiliser reduction, conservation efforts, organic production, and better animal health, new analysis today indicates.

An independent report commissioned by WWF Scotland assessed the Scottish agricultural sector's potential for carbon reduction, estimating that through mitigation measures alone the industry could reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 38 per cent by 2045, using 1990 as a baseline.

Crucially, the report contends such levels of decarbonisation can be achieved across the sector with little or no land use change, focusing instead on mitigation measures at farm level such as improving fertiliser use, boosting animal health, rotational grazing and animal feed additives to cut emissions.

System-level changes such as shifting to organic production, tree planting, and conservation of soil health and plant diversity could also deliver significant carbon savings, the analysis points out.

The suggested measures are "feasible, well-evidenced, use established technologies and can be implemented singly or in combination", according to the report.

The study was carried out on behalf of WWF by the Organic Policy, Business and Research Consultancy.

Dr Sheila George, food and environment policy manager at WWF Scotland, said it is in the best interests of the farming sector to decarbonise its activities, arguing Scottish farmers are at the forefront of climate change. A recent report by WWF estimated that extreme weather in 2017-18 alone cost the sector £161m due to livestock losses and lower crop yields.

"We need to produce food in a way that reduces emissions and locks up more carbon," she said. "By adapting our farming methods, Scotland could be at the forefront of the global transition to climate-friendly farming with unique export and branding opportunities arising. To get there, we need to see a reframing of rural policy, financial support along with advice and training available for land managers."

The Scottish government last year adopted a new target to reach net zero emissions by 2045 across every sector of its economy, but WWF said it needed to do more to help the agricultural sector to get there, starting with a review of the policy and support framework for climate-friendly farming.

The report's findings have won the backing of farming industry body NFU Scotland, which welcomed the focus on reducing emissions from the sector without cutting production and moving it abroad, which it argues would merely export its greenhouse gases to other countries.

Ruth Taylor, NFU Scotland's climate change policy manager, said it was vital farmers were part of the solution to climate change, and called for Scottish government policy to consider the long-term sustainability of farming and food production in Scotland.

"Measures to reduce emissions should provide practical measures that contribute to climate change challenges while maintaining production and driving forward the performance of agricultural businesses," she said. "Reducing emissions from agriculture in Scotland should not come at the expense of exporting our emissions or displacing production. The introduction of a suite of measures to mitigate climate change will be important - it is clear that there will be no ‘one size fits all' solution to reducing emissions from agriculture."

The NFU in England has an ambition to achieve net zero emission across the sector by 2040, which it believes can be achieve without reducing farming production or livestock, despite calls from the UK's climate expert body of the need for Britons to shift towards lower carbon, less meaty diets.

Responding to today's report, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the farmers, food producers and land managers were part of the solution to tackling climate change, but that transitioning to net zero would require additional effort from all sectors of the economy.

"We encourage all of farmers and crofters to explore the practical examples, advice and information that is available through the Scottish Government supported Farming For a Better Climate and Monitor Farm programmes as well as the Farm Advisory Service," the spokesperson said. "There they can access a wealth of resources that can help to improve efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit their wider businesses."