Zero emission cars enjoy record year of sales

Industry data reveals battery electric cars sales were up 144 per cent in 2019

Zero emission cars have enjoyed a bumper year of sales growth even as the overall market for new cars in the UK fell by 2.4 per cent in 2019, industry data released today reveals.

Sales of battery electric cars bucked the trend of declining sales in the overall car market, with new EV registrations jumping 144 per cent and overtaking plug-in hybrids for the first time.

It's a clear sign the UK car market is pivoting towards zero emission technology, but experts warned the shift needs to accelerate if electric vehicles are to become the dominant new vehicle type in the next decade.

Even though almost 40,000 battery electric cars were sold in 2019 compared to 15,500 in 2018, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) - which collected the data - stressed the battery electric market is still "tiny".

In total 'Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles' (AFVs) command a 7.4 per cent market share in the UK, but the bulk of this is taken up by hybrid vehicles, with pure electric vehicles just 1.6 per cent of the total market.

If battery electric vehicles are to reach at least 50 per cent market share by 2030 - as per the government's market - consumers and fleet managers need to be given greater confidence to invest, according to SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

He said the overall car market was hit by weak business and consumer confidence, general political and economic instability and confusion over clean air zones in 2019 - factors which are also dampening the potential of zero emission sales.

"We urgently need more supportive policies: investment in infrastructure; broader measures to encourage uptake of the latest, low and zero emission cars; and long term purchase incentives to put the UK at the forefront of this technological shift," he said.

In the face of tough EU CO2 emissions targets entering force this year, manufacturers are rapidly ramping up electric car production, with 23 new models expected to hit the UK market next year. "Industry is playing its part with a raft of exciting new models in 2020 and compelling offers but consumers will only respond if economic confidence is strong and the technology affordable," Hawes stressed.