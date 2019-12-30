Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants

Fuels of the future could be made from orange peel, farmland straw and old wood

Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks

Household waste, unused agricultural straw and old wood are set to be used as feedstocks to produce green transport fuels at four UK-based facilities receiving funding support announced by the government today.

KEW Projects and Rika Biogas have been awarded a share of £6.5m to build plants which aim to provide fuel for heavy goods vehicles, according to the Department for Transport (DfT), adding that the KEW initiative could also pave the way for the development of low carbon aviation fuel.

The two projects, which are set to be completed by autumn 2021, are being funded under the government's £20m Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition, said DfT, which expects the UK advanced fuels industry to be worth more than £400m and create 9,800 jobs over the next decade.

Moreover, two further projects being funded through the £25m Advanced Biofuels Demonstration Competition are also "driving towards their final stages of development", according to DfT. These include Nova Pangaea Technologies, which focuses on the production of bio-ethanol from wood waste that can be blended with existing petrol used in road transport, it added.

Between 2018 and 2032 the government said it expects low carbon fuels to save almost 85 million tonnes of CO2, the equivalent to taking nearly 18 million cars of the roads, or around a third of the UK transport sector's contribution to carbon savings during the 2020s.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the funding would help to encourage innovative technology "to power tomorrow's green transport revolution, helping us reach a cleaner and greener future".

"Whether you're commuting to work or travelling on a family getaway, we want that journey to be as green and environmentally friendly as possible," he said.