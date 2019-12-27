'Pioneering test': Low carbon concrete set for trial on A14 in Cambridgeshire

Contractor Mick George Concrete claims use of Cemfree for road improvement works could help avoid 500 tonnes of CO2

Highways England is set to trial a new low carbon cement for maintenance and improvement works on sections of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntington, in a move contractor Mick George Concrete estimates could help avoid around 500 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

As concrete supplier for the project, Mick George Concrete said it would be providing up to 500m3 of Cemfree cement in the new year for what it described as a "pioneering test for low carbon concrete as a technically appropriate, permanent application on major infrastructure projects".

Cemfree is described as an "ultra-low carbon" cement which manufacturer DB Group claims can achieve embodied carbon savings of up to 80 per cent compared to more typically-used cement.

In a bid to demonstrate the green cement's practical applications, therefore, both DB Group and Mick George said they had also agreed to stump up the additional cost of utilising the product, which will be used on a series of applications on the A14 including kerb backing, drainage, mass fill and signage.

World cement production generated around 2.2 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2016 - around eight per cent of total global emissions - placing in the sector under increasing pressure to find means of decarbonising, as Michael George, managing director the Mick George Group, acknowledged.

"Due to an increased corporate emphasis on carbon reduction targets, there is undoubtedly more environmental consideration in construction build designs," he said. "'We have a strong reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions and niche products, the introduction of Cemfree represented an opportunity to do both simultaneously."