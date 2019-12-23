Regional leaders call for flood-focused COBRA committee as fresh floods hit

Some 300 flood alerts in place over the weekend, including almost 100 flood warnings, as experts call for overhaul of flood policy

As a fresh wave of pre-Christmas flooding hits large swathes of England today, politicians have called on the government to establish a new COBRA-style emergency response unit specifically to deal with regional flooding.

Heavy rain over the last few days saw the Environment Agency put in place almost 300 flood alerts yesterday, including almost 100 flood warnings.

The Environment Agency said it had erected temporary flood defences and was pumping water from rivers at risk of bursting their banks.

"Further rain over the weekend and more likely on Monday and Tuesday means a continued risk of flooding for parts of southern and central England over the next few days," confirmed Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency. "We advise people to sign up for flood warnings, stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water - just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

As people across Kent and East Sussex were evacuated from their homes yesterday in the face of rising floodwater, regional politicians insisted the government must reform the system for flood responses to get help to affected regions more quickly.

Dan Jarvis, the Mayor of Sheffield, told the Guardian Prime Minister Boris Johnson must establish a 'COBRA for the north' to immediately convene in the face of major flooding. COBRA is the government's emergency response committee chaired by the Prime Minister, and Jarvis said a new, flood-focused version of COBRA should be chaired by the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and focus on improving the immediate response of agencies to flooding.

In November - during the general election campaign - extreme flooding hit large swathes of Northern England, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heavily criticised for not immediately visiting affected areas. In last week's Queen's Speech the government promised to invest £4bn in flood defences over the course of the next Parliament.

Meanwhile Simon Greaves, Labour leader of Bassetlaw council, criticised the current funding system for channelling cash into "mopping up" after devastating floods, rather than preventing the damage in the first place. He said a "multimillion-pound investment" in flood defences will be needed over the coming years to avert a "catastrophe", and stressed the way funding is allocated must change to help all communities prepare for higher flood risk in the future.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that increased flooding will be one of the main impacts of climate change felt in Britain. The government's climate change advisors warned earlier this year that the UK is ill-prepared for the effects of climate change, describing the system as "ramshackle".

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesperson said: "Recent flooding in Yorkshire had terrible consequences for people and businesses.

"This is why we are investing record amounts to help protect communities across the nation from the threat of flooding, using both natural flood management techniques and traditional defences.

"We spend money where it is needed most - with similar funding heading to high-risk areas across both the North and South of England," they insisted.