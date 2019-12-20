Clive Lewis to run for Labour leadership

Shadow Treasury Minister responsible for Sustainable Economics promises to tackle the climate crisis with a 'different kind of party'

Shadow Treasury Minister Clive Lewis has announced plans to stand for the Labour leadership, promising yesterday to "unleash" a new spirit of democracy in the Labour party that will prepare it for dealing with the country's most pressing challenges, including the climate crisis.

Lewis has been responsible for Sustainable Economics in the Shadow Treasury team in January 2018, and has argued passionately for fresh economic and fiscal policy to address the climate crisis.

Writing in the Guardian, Lewis said the climate crisis and the "ongoing technological revolution" were the two most powerful forces that will shape the future. "Both can be sources either of despair or hope," he argued.

In his pitch for the leadership he stressed the need for Labour to act as an open, compassionate force in the face of these challenges. "To convincingly offer such a vision and respond to the hope and fears of climate and technology we need a different kind of part," he said. "One that is open, democratic, inquisitive and that expresses solidarity with others inside the party and outside. Labour must be the anchor of a broad movement for change."

He also said the party must become democratic, allowing members to have a greater influence over policy decisions and candidate selection.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry is the only other person to have formally declared her intention to stand for the leadership, but others including Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are widely expected to run.