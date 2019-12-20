Scottish Government proposes legal requirement for all owner occupier homes to hit EPC C from 2024

EPC C could become the new benchmark under Scottish government plans | Credit: Mario Guti

Homes would need to hit EPC C after sale or renovation under radical new plans to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in private housing

Homeowners in Scotland could be forced to improve the energy efficiency of their property before they are able to sell, under new proposals unveiled yesterday by the Scottish government that mark a first for a UK government.

The plans, which would take effect from 2024, would see all owner occupied properties required to reach EPC C rating when they hit certain "trigger points" such as a sale or renovation.

If a seller is unwilling or unable to bring their home up to standard before sale, then the responsibility would fall on the buyer to bring the property up to EPC within a time limit, likely 12 months. The Scottish Government said this extra burden would be reflected in house prices for such properties.

Fines would be levied for non-compliance, although the government did not indicate at what level they would be set.

Although emissions from the power sector in Scotland have fallen rapidly in recent years, harder-to-reach sectors such as housing are proving trickier to decarbonise. Homeowners in particular currently have little incentive to undertake costly energy efficiency improvements.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said Scotland's adoption of a 2045 net zero target earlier this year meant the government needed to go "further and faster" on cutting emissions.

"In the context of a global climate emergency we must look to all parts of society to take action to cut emissions," they wrote in a foreword to the consultation. "This government wants all our homes to be warmer, greener and more efficient, and for housing to play a full part in Scotland's efforts to tackle climate change."

If confirmed, the rules would mark a major step towards addressing emissions from houses not covered by policies for the social housing or private rental sector. The Scottish government estimates the new rules could impact 36 per cent of households over a decade, making a sizeable dent in the almost one million owner occupied homes across Scotland that are currently rated below EPC C.