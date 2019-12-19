Compass Group to serve up greener meals under new partnership with EAT

Partnership will see pilot project in Nordic operations monitor the carbon impact of food served and switch to greener dishes

Compass Group, the largest foodservice company in the world, has teamed up with non-profit sustainable diet organisation EAT in a partnership to cut the carbon impact of meals it serves.

The pair will launch a pilot project across Compass' Nordic operations next year to track the carbon footprint of all meals dished-up. The data gathered will be used as a basis for adjusting recipes and drawing up new, lower-carbon menus, Compass Group said.

It follows in the footsteps of a similar partnership between rival Sodexo and WWF, which has seen Sodexo launch a new planet-friendly menu worldwide.

It also follows a landmark report published by EAT and the medical journal Lancet, in which scientists recommended a 'planet-friendly' diet with minimal meat and dairy intake to reduce agriculture's impact on climate change and biodiversity.

"As the largest player in the food service market we have a real opportunity to have an impact on our world," said Federico Tonettie, Compass Group's safety and sustainability director. "Our sustainability strategy is focused on taking targeted actions where we believe they will have the greatest impact, and working with clients and consumers to raise awareness and influence better nutritional choices. This exciting pilot with EAT allows us to test key elements from the EAT-Lancet report and use it to inform our business decisions."

The pilot will start in early 2020 and last throughout the year, focusing on lowering the amount of meat served and increasing the servings of vegetables. Chefs will also be trained in preparing lower-carbon dishes, Compass said.

Dr Gunhild Stordalen, executive chair and founder of EAT, said food is the "dark horse" in determining whether the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals will be met. "The EAT-Lancet report and other reports show that we are running out of time to transform the global food system in order to ensure enough healthy, affordable food for a growing population within safe environmental limits," she said. "Radical changes across the entire value chain and new collaboration are needed to make it a reality. That's why we are thrilled to welcome Compass on board as a partner, to start translating the global EAT-Lancet targets into actionable targets for their business."