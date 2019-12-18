Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant

Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot are to merge to become the world's fourth largest carmaker, in a move the two automakers said today would shape "the new era of sustainable mobility".

Parent companies Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA said the 50/50 merger, which will give the new carmaker annual revenues of €170bn, will create an "industry leader" with the resources and scale to invest heavily in new technologies such as electric cars.

"With its combined financial strength and skills, the merged entity will be particularly well placed to provide innovative, clean and sustainable mobility solutions, both in a rapidly urbanising environment and in rural areas around the world," the firms said in a statement.

As sales of conventional petrol and diesel cars fall, carmakers are under pressure to rapidly scale up production of electric vehicles. But many are struggling to resource their switch to electric power, which requires new drivetrain designs, new factories and supply chains and bolstered marketing spend.

Many have chosen to form partnerships to spread the cost, with Toyota teaming up with Chinese EV maker BYD in July to develop a new range of battery electric vehicles, while Volkswagen and Ford partnered in January in a new alliance to develop electric vans and mid-sized pick-ups.

But this latest deal, due to be completed in a year, is perhaps the largest and most significant of all. It will give the new entity an annual operating profit of €11bn and cost savings of €3.7bn, affording it a "robust platform" to invest in electric drivetrains and autonomous cars, the two companies said.

"Our merger is a huge opportunity to take a stronger position in the auto industry as we seek to master the transition to a world of clean, safe and sustainable mobility and to provide our customers with world-class products, technology and services," said Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board of Groupe PSA. "I have every confidence that with their immense talent and their collaborative mindset, our teams will succeed in delivering maximised performance with vigour and enthusiasm."