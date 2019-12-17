UK improves score in index of global sustainable competitiveness
A ranking of countries' competitiveness - both now and their future potential - has highlighted significant differences compared with typical measures of economic success
The UK has been ranked at 17 in a new index of 'global sustainable competitiveness', outperforming the US, South Korea, and China. The score marks an improvement on recent years, which saw the UK placed...
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action