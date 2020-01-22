Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
Strangers from all walks of life will gather in Birmingham this weekend to form the UK's first nationwide Citizens' Assembly on climate change, with a brief to use its meetings over four weekends to chart...
More news
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
BNP Paribas launches innovative carbon offset investment fund
The fund extends a European version which has already reached €300m in assets under management since its launch in March last year