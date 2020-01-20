Business Green

A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?

Climate change
179 firms including Unilever, Microsoft and BT have made CDP's A-list this year
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one

Growing numbers of the world's largest companies are putting ambitious strategies in place to slash their greenhouse gas emissions, and data indicates that in addition to addressing climate risks to their...

