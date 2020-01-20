A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
Growing numbers of the world's largest companies are putting ambitious strategies in place to slash their greenhouse gas emissions, and data indicates that in addition to addressing climate risks to their...
Octopus Energy snaps up ENGIE UK's domestic supply business
Octopus takes on 70,000 more domestic customers, as green energy supplier continues acquisition push
'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals
All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos