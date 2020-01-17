Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
The ongoing deterioration of England's natural environment risks becoming "a drag on the economy" unless drastic action is taken to boost tree planting, enhance protected ecological areas, and restore...
More news
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030
The fund's new targets are intended to align with targets set by the UK Green Building Council
JetBlue embarks on journey to offset all US domestic flights
The move is becoming more common in Europe but is unprecedented among North American airlines
Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
Back to Top