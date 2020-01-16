Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
The government is gearing up to unleash a fresh version of its hotly-anticipated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, claiming the landmark farming legislation will offer a "balance" between boosting...
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
Time to wake up: The 'Greta effect' on branding in 2020
Siegel+Gale's Will Bosanko on what the marketing world can learn from the Swedish climate activist
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues