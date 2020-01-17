Global Briefing: Austria joins net zero club with 2040 pledge
All the green business news from around the world this week
EU hails 'Austrian model' for decarbonisation as country joins net zero club The newly formed Austrian coalition government between the conservatives and greens has announced a plan to deliver net zero...
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF commits to net zero carbon by 2030
The fund's new targets are intended to align with targets set by the UK Green Building Council
