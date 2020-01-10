Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
The government has promised to "stand firm" on food and environmental standards in any fututre trade deal negotiations, stressing that chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef will still be barred...
