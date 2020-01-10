Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
US likely to see emissions drop as coal use weakens US greenhouse gas emissions look to have fallen last year as coal-fired power stations continued to shut down in the face of market pressures, despite...
More news
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
How Rheaply is helping universities and companies embrace circular asset management
A US start up reveals how it is encouraging organisations to enter the 'multi-usiverse'
Climate action infiltrates CES clamour, but electronics industry must do more
Lots of big tech companies talk about emissions reductions programs, but the truth is the industry as a whole still isn't doing that much
What does the veganism tribunal ruling mean for employers?
Ethical veganism is now considered a protected belief in English law, so how vegan-friendly is your workplace?