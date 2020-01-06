Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
What's the biggest event in the 2020 calendar? If you're involved in the green economy, your diary will already be filling up. Crucial global summits bookend the year, with China hosting the Convention...
More news
Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
Equinor plots path to 'near zero' emissions by 2050
Norway's state-backed energy giant pledges to cut emissions from its Norway operations by 40 per cent by 2030, 70 per cent by 2040 and to near zero by 2050
Laying out a path to net zero
Nick Baird, group director of corporate affairs at Centrica, outlines the company's role as an enabler for net zero
Zero emission cars enjoy record year of sales
Industry data reveals battery electric cars sales were up 144 per cent in 2019