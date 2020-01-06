Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability

Could Tokyo 2020 be the most sustainable Olympics yet? | Credit: IOC / Christophe Moratal

Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings

What's the biggest event in the 2020 calendar? If you're involved in the green economy, your diary will already be filling up. Crucial global summits bookend the year, with China hosting the Convention...