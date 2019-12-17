Business Green

In the Green Room with L'Oreal's Nathalie Bleach

  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The beauty giant's operations director is a keen diver intent on driving down the firm's plastic use

BusinessGreen's In the Green Room series asks leading sustainability executives about the events, issues, and trends that have shaped their careers.   Name: Nathalie Bleach Job Title: Operations...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news