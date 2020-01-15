Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
Are we finally witnessing the birth of electric mobility as a cohesive, standalone industry? To date, EVs have stood at the intersection between the automotive and energy industries: as a green offshoot...
Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025