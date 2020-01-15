Business Green

Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future

Credit nrqemi
Credit: Nrqemi
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network

Are we finally witnessing the birth of electric mobility as a cohesive, standalone industry? To date, EVs have stood at the intersection between the automotive and energy industries: as a green offshoot...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news