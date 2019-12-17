Business Green

COP25: Five positives to take from this year's UN climate summit

cop25 summit madrid
Despite the lack of progress at COP25, there is everything to play for in 2020
This year's summit may not have delivered as much progress as sought, but there are still reasons for businesses to feel upbeat about the past fortnight

You could be forgiven for thinking people were more than a little dissatisfied with the outcome of this year's UN climate summit. "Betrayal and insult"; "a failure of political will"; "totally unacceptable";...

